Gov. McMaster to provide COVID-19 update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials are set to deliver an update on South Carolina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

This comes a day after a 28-year-old Demi Bannister, a third-grade teacher, died from the virus.

South Carolina has seen a lower daily case count this week, today with 300. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19.