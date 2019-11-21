Gov. McMaster suspends sheriff indicted on domestic violence charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s governor has suspended the sheriff of Colleton County following his indictment Thursday.

Sheriff Andy Strickland has been formally accused by a grand jury for second-degree domestic violence. He was arrested earlier this month after reportedly punching a woman multiple times in the face.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday suspending Strickland.

According to the governor’s office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Lieutenant Charles Lytle Ghent will serve as sheriff until Strickland is “acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected and qualifies in the next general election.”

Following his arrest, Strickland placed himself on a leave of absence.

“This time will allow me to heal, and self-reflect on myself,” he stated.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be prosecuting this case.

Some story information via WCBD