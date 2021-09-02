Gov. McMaster & SCDOT announce plans to accelerate I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – During a Thursday morning press conference, Governor Henry McMaster joined S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) in announcing a proposal which would accelerate existing plans to widen key portions of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.

According to the governor’s office, a $360 million investment from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will accelerate the project by at least 6 years.

According to SCDOT, the project is a high priority due to the state’s growth and increased traffic on I-26.

Officials say statewide traffic has increased by nearly 30% with I-26 between Columbia and Charleston carrying more than 22 million vehicles per year.

“Interstate 26 was built more than 60 years ago. Since that time, traffic has increased and this segment of South Carolina’s interstate network has become plagued with congestion, delays and accidents on a routine basis,” said SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall.

McMaster plans to include the investment plan in his final recommendations to the General Assembly on how ARPA funds should be invested in the state in the coming weeks.