WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster, SC officials provide COVID-19 update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials will provide an update Wednesday on South Carolina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page around 4 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,666 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide and 48 additional deaths.

Of the 1,596 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 404 are in intensive care and 242 are on ventilators. The state’s ICU beds are at 79% capacity.