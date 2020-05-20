Gov. McMaster lifting restrictions on attraction, sports facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster is lifting restrictions on establishments like zoos and museums and is giving the green light on sports.

Under a new executive order, starting on Friday, “attraction facilities” can reopen, including:

Aquariums

Planetariums

Historic buildings and sites

Waterparks

Amusement park rides

Go-Kart tracks

Bingo facilities

Miniature golf facilities

Zoos

Museums

McMaster stopped short of opening facilities like concert venue and movie theaters, saying AccelerateSC, the state’s COVID-19 response team, is still establishing guidelines.

During a press conference Wednesday, the governor also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on Saturday, May 30, with competitive play resuming on Monday, June 15.

As for day camps, the governor never took any action prohibiting them, but the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control has established safety guidelines.

