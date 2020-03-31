South Carolina non-essential businesses ordered to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday ordered non-essential businesses in South Carolina to close.

He stopped short of issuing any orders to shelter in place or stay at home.

“That’s what most people are already doing,” McMaster said. “The spots that needed special attention were the beaches and the other areas that we’ve addressed in the order.”

Effective Wednesday, April 1, for 15 days, some “close contact” businesses and venues must temporarily shut down. This includes:

Entertainment venues and facilities Night clubs Bowling alleys Arcades Concert venues Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums) Racetracks Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities) Adult entertainment venues Bingo halls Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms Spas and public or commercial swimming pools Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities Spectator sports Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six feet of another person Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers as follows Barbershops Hair salons Waxing salons Threading salons Nail salons and spas Body-art facilities and tattoo services Tanning salons Massage-therapy establishments and massage services



Businesses questioning whether they are considered non-essential should visit the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s website, e-mail covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.

The governor’s office stated:

A team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours. If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor’s executive order, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Tuesday more than 1,000 cases and a total of 22 deaths in the state.