McMaster issues new order prohibiting sale of alcohol in bars, restaurants after 11PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new executive order prohibiting the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. each night.

According to the release, the governor’s order will go into effect tomorrow, Saturday, July 11 at 11 p.m.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued trasmission,” McMaster said. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

According to the release, the new order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores or retail businesses.

The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses:

On-premises beer and wine permit

Winery permit

Brewpub beer/wine permit

Brewery permit

Business liquor by the drink license

Non-profit club liquor by the drink license

Special event permit

Special non-profit event permit

According to the release, there are around 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the SC Department of Revenue for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.