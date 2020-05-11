BREAKING: Gov. McMaster lifting restrictions on salons, gyms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster is lifting restrictions on close contact businesses in South Carolina.
“We did not shut down but we did slow down so now we’re accelerating back up,” McMaster said during a press conference Monday.
Effective next Monday, May 18, at 12:01 a.m., the following businesses can reopen:
- barbershops and hair salons
- nail, waxing and tanning salons
- tattoo shops
- massage parlors
- spas
- public and commercial pools
- fitness centers
- gyms
- yoga and other exercise facilities
These businesses have been closed since the start of April. The governor said he feels comfortable “responsibly and gradually” reopening because of increased capacity for testing in South Carolina.
McMaster also announced that state employees who have been working from home would we back in the office no later than June 3. The governor said steps are being taken to ensure it’s safe workers to return.
The state’s COVID-19 response team AccelerateSC and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have developed guidelines for the businesses reopening. Details at the links below:
- General guidelines for close contact service providers
- Guidelines for cosmetology establishments
- Guidelines for gyms and fitness centers
- Public or commercial pool guidelines