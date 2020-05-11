BREAKING: Gov. McMaster lifting restrictions on salons, gyms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster is lifting restrictions on close contact businesses in South Carolina.

“We did not shut down but we did slow down so now we’re accelerating back up,” McMaster said during a press conference Monday.

Effective next Monday, May 18, at 12:01 a.m., the following businesses can reopen:

barbershops and hair salons

nail, waxing and tanning salons

tattoo shops

massage parlors

spas

public and commercial pools

fitness centers

gyms

yoga and other exercise facilities

These businesses have been closed since the start of April. The governor said he feels comfortable “responsibly and gradually” reopening because of increased capacity for testing in South Carolina.

McMaster also announced that state employees who have been working from home would we back in the office no later than June 3. The governor said steps are being taken to ensure it’s safe workers to return.

The state’s COVID-19 response team AccelerateSC and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have developed guidelines for the businesses reopening. Details at the links below: