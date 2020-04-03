Gov. McMaster directs officials to release virus cases by ZIP code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the state health department to begin publicly disclosing confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, a level of information specificity the agency had said was not necessary in the outbreak.
In a tweet, McMaster said the directive was effective Friday, noting that he also wanted heath officials to begin providing “the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested” in the same ZIP code.
Also on Friday, Greenville City Council passed an ordinance allowing a $100 fine for open, essential businesses that don’t take steps to provide social distancing in their stores.