Gov. McMaster directs officials to release virus cases by ZIP code

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster delivers the State of the State address at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster prepared to declare a state of emergency Friday, March 13, 2020 in two counties where coronavirus has been shown to have spread from person to person. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the state health department to begin publicly disclosing confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, a level of information specificity the agency had said was not necessary in the outbreak.

In a tweet, McMaster said the directive was effective Friday, noting that he also wanted heath officials to begin providing “the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested” in the same ZIP code.

Also on Friday, Greenville City Council passed an ordinance allowing a $100 fine for open, essential businesses that don’t take steps to provide social distancing in their stores.