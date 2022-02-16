Gov. McMaster designates ‘HBCU Day’ in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that aims to honor the contributions and efforts of historically Black colleges and universities into law on Tuesday.
Governor Henry McMaster signed H.4575 which officially designates the third Tuesday of February every year as ‘Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day’ in South Carolina.
The bill, which was brought by S.C. State graduate Rep. Deon Tedder (D-Charleston & Dorchester), was passed by unanimous decision in the South Carolina Senate last week.
“We are sending a message today that HBCUs matter,” Tedder said during the news conference.
South Carolina has eight HBCUs–2 are public and 6 are private. The Higher Education Act of 1965, defines an HBCU as: “…any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans.”
Together, those HBCUs generate roughly $463 million in economic impact for the state and generate close to 5,000 jobs, split evenly between on-campus and off-campus jobs. Each $1 million initially spent by a South Carolina HBCU and its students creates 12 jobs.
HBCUs, in general, are responsible for more than 40 percent of Black engineers, including 47 percent of Black women engineers, 70 percent of Black doctors and dentists, 50 percent of Black lawyers, and 80 percent of Black judges.
In South Carolina, an HBCU graduate working full time can expect to earn $913,000 in additional income due to having college credentials.
“This is a historic moment,” McMaster said. “The reason South Carolina is so strong, one of the reasons, is because of the contributions of our HBCUs.”
HBCUs in South Carolina
Allen University
- Location: Columbia
- Type: Private, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 705 students
- Cost of Tuition: $13,340
Benedict College
- Location: Columbia
- Type: Private, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 1,731 students
- Cost of Tuition: $17,200
Claflin University
- Location: Orangeburg
- Type: Private, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 2,048 students
- Cost of Tuition: $17,046
Clinton College
- Location: Rock Hill
- Type: Private, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 119 students
- Cost of Tuition: $10,020
Denmark Technical College
- Location: Denmark, SC
- Type: Public, 2-4 year
- Total Enrollment: 491 students
- Cost of Tuition: $5,648 in-state/ $11,065 out-of-state
Morris College
- Location: Sumter
- Type: Private, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 395 students
- Cost of Tuition: $14,980
South Carolina State University
- Location: Orangeburg
- Type: Public, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 2,339 students
- Cost of Tuition: $11,060 in-state/ $21,750 out-of-state
Voorhees College
- Location: Demark, SC
- Type: Private, 4-year
- Total Enrollment: 368 students
- Cost of Tuition: $12,630