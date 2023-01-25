COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster delivered his annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The speech began at 7 p.m. in the South Carolina State House of Representatives Chamber.

Gov. McMaster was expected to highlight parts of his 2023 and 2024 executive budget.

His spending plan calls for an extra $850 million for the Department of Transportation projects, plus teacher retention bonuses and higher pay for state employees and law enforcement.

You can watch the full speech in the video player above.

Senator Ronnie Sabb delivered the Democratic response to McMaster’s State of the State Address.

Watch Sabb’s full speech below:

Gov. Kemp also delivered the State of the State address for Georgia earlier today. Watch the full address here.