Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency for second straight weekend as winter weather approaches

This image provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation shows crews plowing snow and ice in York County, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice is sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. (South Carolina Department of Transportation via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency for South Carolina as winter weather is expected for the second weekend in a row.

By enacting a State of Emergency, McMaster opens up the full resources of the government to be utilized in preparation for and in response to the storm.

A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of the Lowcountry from 4:00 p.m. Friday to 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties are under watch, as well as portions of Colleton, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

In the latest bulletin from the National Weather Services, areas in South Carolina that could be impacted by winter weather may see estimated ice accumulations between 0.20 to 0.40 inches and around one-tenth of an inch along the immediate coast.

McMaster urged residents to stay off of the roads “unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins.”