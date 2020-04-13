Gov. McMaster declares new state of emergency for SC, same provisions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a new state of emergency for South Carolina in response to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the same provisions as the prior order.

The initial order was set to expire on Sunday. The new measure keeps the state of emergency in place for at least 15 more days.

This also keeps the governor’s other mandates — including the “home or work” order and closure of non-essential business — in place through Monday, April 27.

The governor previously extended the executive order for schools, keeping them closed through April with virtual learning instead.