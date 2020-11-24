Gov. McMaster asks Dominion Energy to withdraw rate increase request

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster asked Dominion Energy to withdraw their request for a rate hike for its South Carolina customers.

In August, Dominion Energy made the request to raise customers’ power bills by 7.7%.

If the proposed rate increases go into effect, the company could collect an additional $178 million annually.

The Virginia-based utility took over South Carolina Electric & Gas in 2019.

Governor McMaster advised in a letter to the company that the request was ill-timed.

“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” said Gov. Henry McMaster, “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”

“In the event that Dominion plans to proceed with seeking the PSC’s approval of its requested rate increase, please know that I will ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form,” added McMaster.

Read a copy of the governor’s letter, click here.