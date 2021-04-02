Gov. McMaster appeals block on South Carolina abortion ban

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials are battling a block on South Carolina’s near-total abortion ban.

Two weeks ago, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction halting the measure that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically six to eight weeks into pregnancy.

Along with Speaker James Lucas, Attorney General Alan Wilson and 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, the governor appealed the ruling on Friday.

“No fight is more worthy of our time and energy than the fight to protect life in South Carolina,” McMaster stated.