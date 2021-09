COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference to discuss future road work for Interstate 26 East off of Exit 129. This is near Lexington County.

He will be joined by Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall and state business leaders for a major infrastructure announcement on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

SCDOT personal will be on-site to direct drivers to the event. It will be streamed here at 10 a.m.