Golf cart driver dies in crash on S. Carolina highway

DALZELL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old man is dead after the golf cart he was driving got struck by a car on a South Carolina highway.

The State newspaper reports the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on S.C. 261 in Sumter County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the Highway Patrol says the man was driving his golf cart on the road at 8:30 p.m. Friday when a car smashed into it from behind.

The county coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Frank Sanders of Sumter.

The crash happened a few miles from Shaw Air Base.

Authorities did not immediately announce any charges.