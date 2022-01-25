Georgia man allegedly hit, sexually assaulted young child in SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man allegedly hit and sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl at an apartment in Lake City in 2018, according to police.

Lake City police charged Troy’von Jetarius Brooks with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WBTW News, which shows Brooks has a Jonesboro, Georgia, address, the incident happened between December 2018 and May 2019 when Brooks allegedly hit the child in the abdomen before committing other sexually related crimes.

WBTW News is not releasing details contained in the affidavit because of privacy concerns.