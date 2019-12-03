Georgetown, SC crash involving transit bus; multiple injuries reported

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Highway 17 northbound bridges exiting Georgetown are closed because of a crash involving a transit bus, according to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division.
Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown City Fire Department and Georgetown County Fire/EMS are on scene of the crash, according to a tweet from MFR.
In another tweet, MFR said crews are “currently assessing up to 20 patients with reported minor injuries.”
News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates as we work to learn more.
