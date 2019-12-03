Georgetown, SC crash involving transit bus; multiple injuries reported

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Highway 17 northbound bridges exiting Georgetown are closed because of a crash involving a transit bus, according to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division.

Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown City Fire Department and Georgetown County Fire/EMS are on scene of the crash, according to a tweet from MFR.

Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown City Fire Department along with Georgetown County Fire/EMS are on scene at the double bridges with a traffic accident involving a transit bus vs. vehicle.



The crews have multiple patients with injuries. Please, avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/UJisDiINZR — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) December 3, 2019

In another tweet, MFR said crews are “currently assessing up to 20 patients with reported minor injuries.”

@MidwayFireResQ operating on the 17 Bridge into Georgetown City with a two vehicle crash involving a Mass Transit Bus. Currently assessing up to 20 patients with reported minor injuries. Regional Public Safety Agencies assisting. Active Incident. — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) December 3, 2019

News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: