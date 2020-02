SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Storm damage is being reported throughout South Carolina’s Upstate.

Photos from viewers at WSPA — WSAV’s sister station — show downed power lines and trees and some areas of flooding.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross of South Carolina has opened an emergency shelter in Spartanburg for those impacted by Thursday’s storms. It’s located at Covenant Baptist Church (200 Evangel Road in Spartanburg).

Take a look through the photos below.