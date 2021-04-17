Furman University unveils statue of its first Black student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman University has forever memorialized an image captured in 1965 of its first Black student, Joseph Vaughn.

A bronze statue, unveiled Friday, was modeled after a photograph of Vaughn walking up to the campus’ James B. Duke Library shortly after he enrolled 56 years ago. The Greenville News reports the statue is installed in a plaza bearing his name with a slight change.

Instead of facing the library as he does in the photo, Vaughn’s statue faces outward. Vaughn’s cousin, Marcus Tate, was among those gathered for the unveiling. He says he and his family are “deeply touched” by everybody who helped make the recognition possible.