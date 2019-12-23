Furman University refuses to release sexual assault reports

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) – A South Carolina university is refusing to release campus police records from a reported sexual assault.

Furman University says it doesn’t have to comply with South Carolina’s open records laws because it’s a private institution and not a public one.

A South Carolina Press Association lawyer says Furman receives public funding and is subject to the laws.

The Greenville News is seeking reports regarding a reported sexual assault on Oct. 6 in a campus dormitory.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating that, as well as additional reports of sexual assaults at the same student housing building between July 14 and Sept. 2.