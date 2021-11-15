Funeral service planned Friday for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled later this week for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, long South Carolina’s most powerful state lawmaker.

His office announced that his funeral will be held Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence. Leatherman’s family will host a reception immediately after the service on the grounds of the performing arts center.

Leatherman died Nov. 12 at the age of 90. His death came weeks after he entered hospice care following a diagnosis of an inoperable cancer.

He had represented the Florence area in the state Senate for 40 years and held the powerful post of Senate Finance Committee chairman.