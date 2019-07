ANDERSON, S.C. (WSAV) – A funeral was held for an 11-year-old girl in South Carolina who was shot and killed last month.

Ja’Naiya Scott and two other people were inside an Anderson home on June 23 when someone started shooting from outside.

All three people inside were taken to the hospital, where Ja’Naiya later died.

No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information on this incident should contact authorities immediately.