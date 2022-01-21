Friends and family of missing boater handing out life jackets to other boaters in his honor

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – As the search continues for a missing boater near Wadmalaw Island, his friends and family are working to keep other boaters safe in his honor.

Logan Wood, 18, was duck-hunting on the Edisto River on January 13 when he went missing.

Wood’s family and friends told News 2 that he loved fishing and hunting and spent much of his time on the water.

Shortly after Wood went missing, a GoFundMe was started to help his family with immediate expenses. As of Thursday, the fundraiser had already brought in over $25,000.

Wood’s family is now teaming up with West Marine in West Ashley to purchase discounted life vests to hand out to other boaters.

West Marine’s assistant manager, Sarah Horres, met Wood during his many visits to the store. She helped coordinate the partnership.

“He literally sat at the register with me for about an hour and we talked about his boat and everything. We became friends from there,” said Horres.

She said West Marine is contributing over 140 life jackets to the cause.

Wood’s family is planning to distribute the jackets at local boat landings, starting next week. They hope to prevent other situations like this from happening.

“If one person wears it, and we find them, then it did its job,” said Kim Ambrose.

Ambrose is a close family friend. She said Wood was the best fisherman she knew and said she was shocked to hear he never returned.

Moving forward, she said his family plans to use the money to host a fishing tournament in the spring. They also hope to start a scholarship for children at Camp Woodie, to encourage kids to go out and enjoy the outdoors just like Wood did.

Ambrose said West Marine is also offering discounted life vests to customers who mention Wood’s name at checkout.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here. You can also make a donation at Pinnacle Bank on Johns Island.

Ambrose said Wood’s friends and family will not stop searching until he is back home.