BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County school system is working to make sure kids in school have food in their bellies.

Now, a federal program is helping the system do just that.

It’s called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, a federal program through the US Department of Agriculture that gives money for free breakfast and lunches for schools with high percentages of students from low-income families.

During COVID, the USDA provided all students with free meals. After that, CEP eligibility was reassessed and more County schools were eligible.

Beaufort County is actually at a 55.9% poverty rate, lower than the state average of 60.6%. But before the recent additions, more than 10,000 students were already part of the program.

13 more district schools are now eligible for the program. Now more than 6,000 students can get free meals.

The thirteen new schools are:

Academy for Career Excellence (ACE)

Battery Creek High School

Beaufort High School

Beaufort Middle School

Daufuskie Island School

Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center

Hilton Head Island Elementary School

Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts

Hilton Head Island Middle School

Lady’s Island Middle School

Michael C. Riley Elementary School

Michael C. Riley Elementary School Early Childhood Center

Red Cedar Elementary School

Ginger Weekly, the Beaufort County Food Service Accountant says there is no direct application process, which many times is a reason parents don’t get involved in some of these programs. They don’t want to admit they need help.

This program keeps all students on the same level.

“Students will go through the line and put their lunch pin number in like normal for their meals,” said Weekly. “It will go through the point-of-sale system, even though the account won’t have money in it.”

It is important to get students a good meal before class, but officials say it can be just as important for the parents too.

“It’s very hard to stay focused or motivated when your stomach is growling,” said Weekly. “I can go up there and get lunch, get any of the components offered to me and I don’t have to which I had something else that someone else had on their lunch plate. I can go up and get it.”

“There should be no cost to the district for the expanded services,” said district Chief Financial Officer Tonya Crosby. “This is a win-win for our students and the district.”

Red Cedar Elementary Principal Dr. Kathy Corley believes food should be free for every child. So this program is a step in the right direction for the school, and local families.

“Someone has not been able to provide what is necessary,” said Corley. “Things are getting lean. They just aren’t enough for breakfast lunch and dinner. Now, Mom and Dad, Grandmas, Grandpa, focus on dinner because we gotcha for breakfast and lunch.”

“A child is older, they understand what is going on at home and to get through their mind that mom and dad won’t have to worry about paying for my lunch,” said Weekly. “I think that would be a huge relief.”

Other schools will continue to offer free and reduced-price lunches to students whose families apply and demonstrate financial need under the National School Lunch Program, through which the district serves free meals to more than 10,000 students and reduced-price lunches to about 1,300 more.

Parents or guardians who do not want their children to participate in the CEP program may contact Virginia Weekly at 843-322-0806 or at virginia.weekly@beaufort.k12.sc.us.

Individuals wishing to make a formal appeal may contact Sheila Burtz at 843-322-5417 or P.O. Box 755, Beaufort, SC 29901.

