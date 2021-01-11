Foul play suspected after 2 bodies found in burning home

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say foul play is suspected in the deaths of two people who were found in a burning home.

The Camden Fire Department says it responded to a two-story house fire around 5 a.m. Sunday, where they found two bodies after extinguishing the blaze.

The agency says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation.

Officials say they don’t believe the incident was “a random crime.”

The victims haven’t been identified and a cause of the fire hasn’t been given.