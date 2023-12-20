COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former S.C. State Trooper was arrested and charged with cruelty to children by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday.

Jesse Brassell, 23, admitted to intentionally biting a 2-year-old child on the right cheek, according to an arrest warrant.

The incident happened on Sept. 20 in Cottageville. Brassell was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Braswell was employed with the South Carolina Highway Patrol for approximately 27 months before he resigned on Dec. 15, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

When the agency was made aware of the incident, Braswell was suspended on Sept. 22, according to SCDPS.

SCDPS is the agency that oversees the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Braswell held the rank of Trooper First Class and was assigned to Troop 6, Post B.

Troop 6, Post B, serves Colleton and Dorchester counties.

According to Colleton County inmate records, Brassell’s bond was set at $200 by Associate Chief Magistrate Sophia Henderson.

SLED took over the investigation at the request of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecution for the case will be handled by the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said the SLED release.