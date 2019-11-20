Former South Carolina detention center officer charged with domestic violence, kidnapping

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – SLED agents arrested a former Upstate detention center officer in connection with a domestic incident on Tuesday.

Christopher Rollins Marden, 24, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping in relation to an incident that happened on March 23, 2018. He was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to an arrest warrant, Marden grabbed a victim by the neck, threw her to the floor, hit her, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to kill her. Marden also kidnapped a victim and locked her in a bedroom for 30 minutes, according to SLED.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.