Former SC officer charged with 49 additional sex crimes, 52 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) served 49 additional warrants for committing sexual crimes against minors on a former law enforcement officer.

Charles Eugene Price, 48, formerly served as an officer with the Winthrop University Police Department. He was charged with the following additional charges:

9 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age first degree

13 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor victim 11 to 14 years of age second-degree

8 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct third-degree

18 counts of Incest

1 count of Kidnapping

This brings the total number of charges Price faces to 52.

SLED was requested to help in this investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office. Price was booked at the York County Detention Center.