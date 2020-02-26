Former SC Corrections officer receives federal sentence for stabbing inmate

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The United States Department of Justice announced the federal sentence of Jarrell Boyan, 29, of Columbia. Investigators say Boyan, a former Lieutenant with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), stabbed an inmate while on duty.

Boyan received 7 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.

Officials say Boyan on October 6, 2016, stabbed an inmate with a homemade metal knife discovered in the inmate’s cell.

According to court documents, Boyan used the knife to stab the victim several times inside the cell while shielded from camera view. Officials say subordinate officers looked on and continued to physically restrain the victim as Boyan harmed the inmate.

The victim received several injuries, including four stab wounds to his abdomen and punctures to his kidney and liver.

According to the Department of Justice, the SCDC immediately responded to this incident, conducting an internal investigation and partnering with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“When a corrections officer breaks the public trust, they must be held accountable for their actions,” said Bryan Stirling, Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

