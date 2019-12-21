Former SC corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct after giving birth to inmate’s baby

South Carolina News

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – In a press release, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says it has arrested a former corrections officer for sexual misconduct.

According to the release, Giselle Viviana Kensington-Moore was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Kensington-Moore was a corrections officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

The warrants for her arrest were issued on Wednesday. According to those warrants, Kensington-Moore had a sexual relationship with an inmate between May and August of 2018. Kensington-Moore listed the inmate as the child’s father on their birth certificate.

Her charges involve having a sexual relationship with an inmate and giving birth to his child. She was fired in August 2018 for reasons unrelated to the case, says the DOC.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories