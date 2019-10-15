Former S.C. detention center officer arrest, alleged sexual relationship with inmate

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of former Chester County Detention Center officer, Justin Jamar Bates, 23. SLED agents arrested Bates Monday on charges of first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate of a correctional facility.

According to arrest documents Bates allegedly had sex with a female inmate at the Chester County Detention Center on at least two occasions. The location of the alleged acts occurred were obscured from security cameras.

The document also claims Bates provided the female inmate with cigarettes and other contraband.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Bates was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.

