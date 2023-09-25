SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks Monday during a now sold-out campaign event in Summerville.

Trump, who is the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 race for the White House, will speak to supporters while at Sportsman Boats. Doors will open for ticketholders at noon with the former president set to appear at 3:00 p.m.

He is expected to be joined by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster — two of his largest Palmetto State allies.

Supporters began lining up for the campaign event hours early on Monday morning. There, you will find a sea of people wearing Make America Great Again attire and even t-shirts with the former president’s mugshot, and flags waving with TRUMP 2024 written across them.

“He is for us. He’s not for only one group. He’s not a clique, and I think he’s good for us. And because he didn’t make it the last time because of who else is in the office right now, that’s why we’re in this shape that we’re in now,” said Pamela Williams who lives in Moncks Corner.

“He’s got a bad attitude, but hey, I moved down from New York state and everybody in New York City has got a bad attitude,” said supporter Doug Smith. “But he knows how to manage a business and that’s what the country is — it’s the biggest business concern in the world — and we need somebody in there that knows how to run it like a business. I think we were a lot better off with Trump, even with his mouth, than we are now.”

Monday afternoon’s visit will mark Donald Trump’s second visit to South Carolina in only two months. He served as the keynote speaker for the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant fundraiser in August.

Before that, Trump held a rally that attracted a massive crowd in a small South Carolina city over the Fourth of July weekend.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the Fourth of July weekend than right here on Main Street, with thousands of hardworking South Carolina patriots who believe in God, family, and country,” Trump said during the rally in downtown Pickens.

The city’s police chief estimated there were somewhere between 50-55,000 people in attendance.

Republicans in South Carolina have long supported the former president. He won the state during the February 2016 primary in the race for the party’s nomination and again surged in support during the election against Hillary Clinton. He kept the state red during the presidential contest against Joe Biden in 2020.

But he will face two candidates with strong South Carolina ties in the upcoming February 2024 primary.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott is a Lowcountry native who began his career in politics serving on Charleton County Council and worked his way to serving in the United States Senate. Nikki Haley represented South Carolina House District 87 from January 2005 until January 2011 when she was elected the state’s 116th governor and served until January 2017.

Haley left the governor’s office to serve as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump Administration.

Trump currently leads Haley by 28 points in South Carolina, according to a poll of likely 2024 Republican primary voters.

A poll from Monmouth University-Washington Post earlier this month shows 46 percent of likely GOP primary voters in South Carolina said they plan to vote for Trump in the February primary, while 18 percent said they plan to vote for Haley.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) came in third place, with 10 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed at 9 percent.

The South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the Lowcountry, the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) held a call blasting the former president’s record on abortion which enabled the 6-week abortion ban recently upheld by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

SCDP chairwoman Christale Spain detailed how Trump’s appointment of three Supreme Court justices, who voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, led to many conservative states – including South Carolina – implementing near-total bans on abortion.

She said if given another chance in the White House, Trump and his supporters would continue executing such laws. “Let’s be clear. If Donald Trump gets back in the White House, he’s going to do everything in his power to ban abortion nationwide. Just look at who stands with him in South Carolina … as Trump heads to Summerville today, we can’t afford to forget who he really is,” she said.

—

The Hill contributed to this report.