WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Hampton County deputy was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Walterboro restaurant and bar.

On Aug. 15, officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to the Barrel House Grille after a woman was shot. The victim later died at the hospital.

Officers were able to identify Tameka Carter, 46, and Marvis Williams, 43, as suspects in the shooting. Carter surrendered to law enforcement.

Tameka Carter (Walterboro Police Department) Marvis Williams (Walterboro Police Department)

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Carter was a former deputy with the department, as a school resource officer — a position she held since 2018. She resigned on Aug. 16 in lieu of being terminated.

Both Carter and Williams face charges of homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams is still at large and authorities are actively seeking to locate him.