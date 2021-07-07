Check the latest forecast

Former CPS investigator faces charge linked to child’s death

Amanda Marie Sutherland, 29
(photo: Horry County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Horry County Child Protective Services Investigator for allegedly falsifying a report linked to a child fatality.

Amanda Marie Sutherland, 29, faces a charge of misconduct in office.

Investigators say after the child’s death, Sutherland allegedly falsified a report claiming to have investigated allegations of child abuse and child neglect when she had not.

The child’s death occurred in May and was investigated by SLED and the Conway Police Department.

