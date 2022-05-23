BEAUFORT, S.C (WSAV) — Former City of Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling was injured in a boating accident on the Beaufort River on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR officials say they responded to the accident around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Beaufort Fire officials say Keyserling and his brother were pulled from the water and transported by boat to the dock where Fire and EMS personnel were on the scene. CPR was performed on the boat and they were transported to the hospital.

Officials say there is no word on their current condition, but the incident is being investigated by the South Carolina DNR.

Keyserling, 73, was first elected mayor of Beaufort in 2008 and ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016.