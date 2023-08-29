BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort High School’s football program has slowly morphed into a powerhouse after going to the state championship in back-to-back years and finally winning it all in 2022. However, Beaufort High’s success did not happen overnight.

“What Ron and that group of kids for Beaufort did, they probably need to be commended more,” Mark Clifford, the former head football coach (2004-2017) for Beaufort High, said.

Clifford coached Beaufort’s 2004 team, which turned the program around. A key player on that team would be Ron Parker, who went on to play eight seasons in the NFL.

“The sky is the limit, and I’m from the same area as these kids who think that we don’t have any hope,” Ron Parker, a Beaufort alum and former NFL player, said.

Now the number three will forever serve as a symbol of hope after Beaufort High retired Ron’s number.

“It was a dream come true,” Parker said. “I was very excited when I got the news, and I’m very blessed.”

Yes, bless, but the road to that blessing was not easy.

“I had to get it out of the mud, man,” Parker said. “[I] went through so many trials and errors, learned from some mistakes, and I wouldn’t change anything for the better.”

It all started with his senior year when his twin brother and long-time teammate was in a car accident that ended his career.

“He gave me that extra boost,” Parker explained.

Parker used the pain of his brother’s accident to motivate him, and after graduating from Beaufort, Parker went to Newberry College. However, Parker would not touch the field for two years.

Parker had to work his way up from being a seventh-string safety to an All-American, and his path in the NFL would be similar. Constantly fighting for a roster spot, Parker played for the Seahawks, Raiders, Panthers, and Chiefs. His favorite memory would be intercepting hall-of-fame quarterback Payton Manning.

“I never just gave up on myself, just going through those adversities, that’s what made me the player I was,” Parker explained.

When asked if Parker’s jersey retirement was well-deserved, Clifford said yes emphatically.

“Heck yeah!” Clifford hollered. “Overcoming all that adversity. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And that sucker wasn’t going to give up.”