COLUMBIA — A “red flag fire alert” goes into effect Monday morning in South Carolina because of an elevated risk of wildfires, authorities said.

The alert, which begins at 6:00 a.m. Monday, is being issued to discourage people from burning outdoors, the South Carolina Forestry Commission said in a news release.

The agency said there has been a “dramatic uptick” in fires over the past 72 hours, which coupled with a forecast for higher-than-normal winds and gusts, prompted the alert.

According to the Forestry Commission, 106 wildfires between Thursday and Saturday burned more than 1,500 acres. There have already been more wildfires in the first three months of 2022 than during all of the last fiscal year, which ran from July 2020 to June 2021.

“One of our major concerns in addition to the elevated fire danger itself is that fire activity may exceed our capacity to respond, Forestry Commission Darry Jones said. “These conditions could create a scenario where we have more fires than we have resources. The increase in fires is something we expect and plan for at the start of spring every year, but strong winds can really push fire danger to its limit, and we’re seeing that now.”

The high winds and gusts, combined with the very dry fuels on the ground, are also leading to re-ignitions of previously contained fires, officials said.

March is historically one of the busiest months for the Forestry Commission, the agency said, adding that firefighters say the recent fires have been larger than average and have taken longer to contain and control.

The alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed. It is only used to “strongly encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted,” the Forestry Commission said.

Forestry Commission officials said they expect to lift the alert later in the week as weather conditions improve.