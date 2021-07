GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found in a wooded area near Woodmeade Way and Bruce Road Tuesday afternoon.

A deputy tells WSPA, while chasing a suspect who ran from a traffic stop on foot, deputies and K-9 officers discovered the remains.

The Greenville County coroner was called to the scene.

According to GCSO, the suspect being chased and the remains found are unrelated.