Fmr. adjunct assisting coach, substitute teacher accused of sending explicit messages to minor

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A former substitute teacher and adjunct assisting football coach in Easley is accused of sending explicit messages to minors.

According to the Easley Police Department, Michael Corey Jenkins was arrested and charged with five counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

The School District of Pickens County said Jenkins worked briefly as a substitute teacher through a staffing agency. The district also said that he worked as an adjunct assisting football coach.

The district “separated services” with Jenkins earlier this month, according to a spokesperson.

Police told 7 News, Jenkins bonded out on a $25,000 bond Tuesday, that also includes GPS monitoring.

There’s no word yet on when he will be back in court.