Florence man wanted in connection to Sumter murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Sumter, according to police.

A warrant for murder has been issued for Javonte Marquise Durant Hickson, 27, according to the Sumter Police Department. He is also wanted for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the shooting death of Tyrone Prince.

Javonte Hickson (Source: Sumter Police Department)

Another suspect, 26-year-old Tykem Hickson, of Rock Hill, has turned himself in. He has been charged with murder and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tykem Hickson (Source: Sumter Police Department)

Prince was killed at about 6 p.m. Nov. 5, according to authorities. He was found shot outside his home, and died while being taken to an area hospital. Two men were seen running from a car after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC or by logging on to P3Tips.com.