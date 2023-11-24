COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff starting Saturday in remembrance of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The order came Friday after President Biden proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered from Sept. 25 until sunset on the day of interment.

Carter died Sunday afternoon at the age of 96, about two days after she entered hospice care. She will be buried on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Plains, Georgia, the hometown she shared with former President Jimmy Carter.

“Throughout her life as First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs,” Biden’s proclamation reads. “She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities.”

Gov. McMaster directed that flags atop the state Capitol be flown at half-staff and requested that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of the state be adjusted in accordance as well.