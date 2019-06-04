Fishermen catch $1M worth of cocaine off Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – It wasn’t the catch of the day some recreational fishermen were hoping to snag off the coast of South Carolina.

On Sunday, two fishermen were about 70 miles southeast of Charleston when they spotted a school of Mahi-mahi jumping around some floating debris.

After a few hours of fishing, the duo decided to see what the debris actually was. Inside the bag was an estimated 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine with a street value of up to $1 million.

Once they realized what they were dealing with, they contacted the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is working with Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Agency and local authorities to determine the source of the drugs.

Meanwhile, authorities praised the fishermen for doing the right thing.