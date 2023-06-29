North Charleston officers help man after his wheelchair was taken near Walmart | Photo courtesy North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To serve and protect, and even create a makeshift wheelchair for someone in need – that’s exactly what happened when a North Charleston officer found a man whose wheelchair had been stolen last weekend.

Ptl. Samuel Sanders with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a call on Saturday regarding a man who was stranded on the road after someone allegedly took his wheelchair near a Walmart shopping center.

Officials with the agency said the officer and other first responders — including fire and EMS — worked together to create a makeshift wheelchair for the man.

Photo courtesy North Charleston Police Department

“Thank you to all who helped him,” the department said in a post on social media.

It’s unclear if the man’s wheelchair was returned or if the chair was replaced.