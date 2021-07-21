Fired Charleston Co. Emergency Management Director granted $150K bond following kidnapping, harassment, assault charges

UPDATE: Charleston County officials tell WCBD Patno was fired as emergency management director on July 2nd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County Emergency Management Director Jason Patno on Monday was granted $150,000 bond after spending just under a month in jail on charges of kidnapping, harassment, and assault and battery charges.

Patno was previously denied bond, with the judge calling him “a danger to the community.”

The charges stem from allegations made by Patno’s ex girlfriend, who accused him of constant abuse over a five-year period.

During a court hearing, she gave an emotional testimony, recalling one instance in which Patno held a gun to her head, and another in which he “bashed [her] head on the floor giving [her] a traumatic brain injury” which resulted in the loss of smell and taste.

Conditions of Patno’s bond include GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.