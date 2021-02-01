Fire damages Varnville home, Red Cross assisting family

VARNVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The American Red Cross announced they are helping assist victims of a house fire in Varnville.

Officials say a family home on Sandy Run Rd. suffered damage from a fire Sunday afternoon.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

The Red Cross wants to remind everyone that during the cold winter months to be careful when using space heaters.

The Red Cross offered the following advice:

-Be sure space heaters are three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains.

-Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.

-Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.

-Plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord.

-Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.