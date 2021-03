MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Fire crews in South Carolina have rescued a red tail hawk that was caught in netting at a driving range.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the hawk was 40 feet up at Top Golf on Saturday night.

Crews got it out and put it in a box until the morning because hawks do not usually fly at night.

The department says it was handed over to avian experts.