Few hundred coastal SC residents will choose their county

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (AP) — A few hundred people in coastal South Carolina will get to vote on which county they live in this November.

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order allowing an unprecedented election for about 200 property owners who thought they lived in Horry County, but it turns out are actually in Georgetown County.

A review of the boundary by state officials determined it was drawn using natural markers and didn’t take into account tidal changes. That shifted the affected properties into a new county.

The homeowners will vote on whether they want to be annexed into Horry County or remain in Georgetown County. To change counties will require a two-thirds vote.

A law allowing the referendum passed in May.