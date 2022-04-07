CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A federal inmate was sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in an attack on another inmate while incarcerated in a South Carolina prison.

George Junior Hall, 50, was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury and assault resulting in serious injuries in November 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hall was serving a twenty-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Estill, S.C. when he attacked another inmate with a prison weapon called a “lock-in-a-sock.” Video footage presented in court showed Hall striking the victim in the back of the head causing him to fall to the ground and continuing to beat him repeatedly.

Prison officials followed a trail of blood from the scene of the attack to the victim’s cell. He was hospitalized with multiple lacerations, a fractured skull, brain bleeding, and suffered temporary hearing loss and permanent scarring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Hall had a history of violence including a 1993 Florida conviction for aggravated battery after an incident where he shot his brother and a 1996 conviction for attempted murder and assault on a United States postal worker while attempting to steal welfare checks.

Prison disciplinary records presented to the Court showed that Hall had numerous violations including assaulting a cellmate with hot grits, striking a prison guard with a lock-in-a-sock, and trying to smother another inmate with a mattress and biting off part of his ear.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the United States Bureau of Prisons.